New domestic violence law in effect in Texas

More than 27 hundred domestic violence cases were reported in Hidalgo County in 2023.

Domestic violence survivors can now report emotional abuse, and get the help they need thanks to Senate Bill 1841.

The bill went into effect this month, and defines dating violence as a relationship involving physical harm, emotional abuse and fear of safety.

As the executive director of the McAllen nonprofit Angels of Love, Veronica Perez said her organization provides services for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Perez says most of the people they help are afraid to go to the police because there aren't any signs of "physical" proof.

Perez says this new law is a good thing for survivors as victims can now report emotional abuse.

It also gives survivors of dating violence access to family violence centers.

Under SB 1841, these centers must not only give temporary shelter, but also offer medical services, support groups and professional counseling.

More information on Angels of Love is available online.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE IN CAMERON COUNTY

- Friendship of Women, Inc.

- Family Crisis Center

RESOURCES AVAILABLE IN HIDALGO COUNTY

- Mujeres Unidas

- Office for Advocacy and Violence Prevention at UTRGV

