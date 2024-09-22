New Edinburg ordinance aims to limit new car wash construction

Car washes are not hard to find while driving down the streets of Edinburg.

Edinburg city officials say there are 12 car washes in Edinburg city limit

This week, Edinburg city officials approved an ordinance to try and limit car wash use in order to conserve water.

The new ordinance, which went into effect on Tuesday, requires new car washes to have a recycled water system.

If a new car wash wants to move into the city, they have to be at least two miles away from an existing car wash.

In a statement, the city of Edinburg said the ordinance was passed as part of the city's drought contingency plan.

The new ordinance will not affect existing car washes, or those that are currently under construction.

