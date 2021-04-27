New skate park coming to city of Edinburg

A new skateboard park is in the works in the city of Edinburg.

According to Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza, local skate boarders provided feedback saying they want more amenities.

“We did a parks master plan just a few years ago and that was one of the top things,” Garza said. “Skateboard park and the addition of hike and bike trails."

Among some of the current frustrations and needs that the current skate park wasn’t meeting was the lack of light at night, limited resting areas, water fountains and secured surroundings.

A funding plan was created and approved by the city council for the new skate park.

Garza said this project is in an early stage but moving quickly with expected completion by this summer.

"It's going to be fairly large - roughly about 25,000 square feet and we did a lot of research of where this park should be,” Garza said. “We picked a great park in the middle of town it's, called South Park."

Garza said the new skate park will have different areas for beginners, pros or those who just want to give it a try.

"The demand is there, if you pass here during the evening you're going to see this packed with all kinds of people it's not just for the kids there's adults that take this seriously it's considered a sport."

The city of Edinburg plans to leave the current skate park open with small modifications.