New video shows kidnapping in Pharr, police still searching for suspect vehicle
Related Story
A new video of the kidnapping that happened Tuesday morning in Pharr has been released.
RELATED: Update: Pharr kidnapping victim interviewed by police, released back to home country
The video shows someone walking towards the white truck, reversing and taking off with the victim inside.
The victim is safe but the suspects have not been found.
Police are now looking for an F-250 white with gold trim truck.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.
News
A new video of the kidnapping that happened Tuesday morning in Pharr has been released. RELATED: Update: Pharr kidnapping... More >>
News Video
-
U.S. Republican senators discuss immigration issues in Valley visit
-
Man who became a double amputee due to Covid receiving therapy for...
-
McAllen police reflect on 2018 failed La Plaza Mall robbery, working to...
-
Las Milpas woman moving forward after losing home in fire
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 15, 2022