New video shows kidnapping in Pharr, police still searching for suspect vehicle

A new video of the kidnapping that happened Tuesday morning in Pharr has been released.

RELATED: Update: Pharr kidnapping victim interviewed by police, released back to home country

The video shows someone walking towards the white truck, reversing and taking off with the victim inside.

The victim is safe but the suspects have not been found.

Police are now looking for an F-250 white with gold trim truck.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.