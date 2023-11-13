Night at the Net: August 27th
Related Story
HARLINGEN - The Edcouch-Elsa volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night, sweeping Harlingen in non-district play.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has our "Night at the Net" highlights.
News
HARLINGEN - The Edcouch-Elsa volleyball team went on the road Tuesday night, sweeping Harlingen in non-district play. CHANNEL 5's... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco middle school band selected to perform at music educators convention in...
-
Elderly man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg
-
Potential government shutdown worries Valley veterans, could impact some VA benefits
-
Honey Bee non-profit expands to Combes, launches program to help veterans
-
RGV Food Bank to host Thanksgiving food drive to help feed families