Officials confirm positive COVID-19 case in Laredo

LAREDO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Laredo.

The case is considered community spread, not travel-related.

Authorities are waiting on the results of four others.

Gov. Greg Abbott warned Texans to brace for a spike in infections that testing has expanded.

