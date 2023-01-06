x

Officials Warn SPI Residents Not to Feed Alligators

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Officials are warning South Padre Island residents about alligators.

The months of May and June mark alligator mating season.

Officials say at this time of year, more reports of people feeding alligators are received.  

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with the officers who warn the public to not "feed the alligators."

Watch the video above for more information.

