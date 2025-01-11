One woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicles from Elsa dealership
Related Story
Elsa police are on the lookout for three stolen cars that were taken from a dealership.
The business said five of their cars were taken at once and two have already been recovered. Police have arrested 26-year-old Ashley Dowling in connection with the theft.
The manager asked to conceal his identity and the name of his business. He said he made the mistake of showing the customer where the keys to the vehicles were kept.
Police are asking for help to track down the remaining three vehicles. They are a 2015 Mazda 3, a 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2016 Nissan Frontier.
Police said Dowling was caught with one of the stolen vehicles.
The manager of the dealership said the theft occurred on Wednesday and days before, Dowling stopped by the dealership as an interested customer.
The dealership is now asking for more police patrols at night and to keep an eye on the businesses.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Elsa police at 956-262-4721.
News
News Video
-
Pharr firefighters head to California to assist in maintaining deadly wildfires
-
Mercedes police see increase in reports of graffiti
-
Consumer Reports: Upgrading kitchen tools in the New Year
-
McAllen ISD using heat lamps to keep Ag animals warm
-
Protestor's rally outside Valley congressman's office in Brownsville