Palmview interim police chief highlights need to hire more officers

One of Palmview's longest serving police officers is taking over the department until the city finds a permanent replacement.

Interim Palmview police Chief Arnold Sepulveda was appointed to the position after the city accepted the resignation of former police Chief Gilberto Zamora.

Sepulveda has been with the department for 16 years and served as its lieutenant public information officer.

“I grew up here, this is my community,” Sepulveda said. “My family is here, friends are here."

Channel 5 News asked chief Sepulveda what's next for the department under his leadership.

“We are looking at different initiatives from partnerships with different organizations in different disciplines to give a better quality of service to our community," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said part of offering "better service" requires hiring more staff for the department –which is looking to hire five new officers.

Those interested in applying can do so online.