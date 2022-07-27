x

Palmview police chief resigns

1 hour 15 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, July 26 2022 Jul 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 11:25 PM July 26, 2022 in News - Local

The city of Plamview accepted the resignation of their police chief, and awarded him $45,000 in severance.

Former Palmview police Chief Gilbert Zamora resigned Monday. The department’s public information officer will take over the position until the city finds a permanent replacement.

Questions concerning what led to Zamora’s resignation were deferred to the city’s attorney, who did not respond Tuesday evening.

