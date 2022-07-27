Palmview police chief resigns
The city of Plamview accepted the resignation of their police chief, and awarded him $45,000 in severance.
Former Palmview police Chief Gilbert Zamora resigned Monday. The department’s public information officer will take over the position until the city finds a permanent replacement.
Questions concerning what led to Zamora’s resignation were deferred to the city’s attorney, who did not respond Tuesday evening.
