Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters

Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding.

There are over 1,500 pets and more arrive daily. 

Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of the community assistance to amid space crisis. They are asking to go adopt, foster, donate or spread the word on social media.

Thursday, July 14 2022
