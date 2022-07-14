x

Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters

2 hours 14 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 3:22 PM July 14, 2022 in Community

Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding.

There are over 1,500 pets and more arrive daily. 

Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of the community assistance to amid space crisis. They are asking to go adopt, foster, donate or spread the word on social media.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days