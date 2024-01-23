Pharr Code Compliance Department gives insight on free services, violations to avoid

The city of Pharr is seeing an increase in need for its Code Compliance Department due to a growth in residential subdivisions and warehouses.

One code compliance officer wants residents to know about some of the free services the department offers and violations to avoid.

Resident and veteran Floyd Culver says he feels safer during an emergency now that first responders can find his home faster.

He took advantage of Pharr's free program to help residents install a reflective number plate on their home.

"It feels good, and I like the designation on the sign that I am a veteran from the Navy," Culver said.

The service is not just free for veterans, but also for the disabled or for those 65 and older.

More than 600 people have received the free plaque service since the program started in 2021.

It's a much different experience for members of Pharr's code compliance team.

"Our main duty is to educate our residents. Most of our residents are not aware of the violations that commonly occur on properties," Code Compliance Officer Edvard Coronado said.

Coronado said their most frequent violations are weedy lots.

Different cities have different rules when it comes to the max height grass can be, for Pharr residents it's 12 inches.

"Before we tag the lot or send a letter of violation, we have to make sure the grass is 12 inches high," Coronado said.

After a visit from code compliance, residents have 10 days to fix the violation. The city says they can be flexible.

Watch the video above for the full story.