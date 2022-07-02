Pharr interchange to close next week

Those driving from Edinburg to Harlingen will see a change after the 4th of July holiday.

The bridge for that route will close on Tuesday, July 5 during the overnight hours, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Those wanting to go to Harlingen will now use a designated lane on the connector from Edinburg to McAllen, TxDOT said.

That lane will lead drivers to the sugar road underpass to merge onto east I-2.

The detour is expected to last eight months as crews continue working on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project in Pharr.