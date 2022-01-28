Pharr police: 3 arrested in homicide investigation

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Pharr police on Sunday released more details regarding the arrest of three teens accused of severely beating a man and dumping his body in a field in McAllen.

Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection with the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, whose body was found in a field in McAllen on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Police say a minor made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park located on the 1200 block of E. Moore.

“When brothers Alexandro and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot,” according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

Police say Christian Trevino chased Quintanilla to an apartment complex down the road, where a second assault occurred involving Alexandro Trevino and the driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Juan Eduardo Melendez.

The three suspects then left the location, changed vehicles and drove back, where they found Quintanilla walking alone and injured, according to Pharr police.

Police say a third assault then occurred. Quintanilla was severely beaten with brass knuckles and suffered severe head trauma, police said.

Quintanilla was then placed in the bed of the truck and dropped off in a field in McAllen. Police believe Quintanilla may have still been alive at the time when he was dropped off.

"This investigation was complex having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time," Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said in a statement.

The three men were arraigned Sunday on the following charges:

• Alexandro Trevino - Aggravated Assault FV and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Alexandro Trevino - Aggravated Assault FV and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity • Christian Trevino - Aggravated Assault FV and Capital Murder, Engaging In Criminal Activity

• Juan Eduardo Melendez - Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Engaging in Criminal Activity

Pharr police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.