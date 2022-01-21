Police: One in custody after body found in McAllen

One person is in custody as police search for two suspects in connection to a body that was found by a rancher in McAllen earlier this week.

The Pharr Police Department is investigating after the body of Gabriel Quintanilla, 42, was found Thursday in McAllen in an open field near the intersection of McColl Rd. and Whalen Rd.

RELATED: Police: Body found in south McAllen

Quintanilla was found with what appeared to be “severe blunt force trauma to his head,” a news release from the Pharr Police Department stated.

Though the body was discovered in McAllen, it is believed that the victim was assaulted in Pharr, according to the news release.

One person – Alexandro Trevino, 18, - is in custody pending charges, according to the release. Police are seeking Christian Santos, 17, who they identified as a suspect.

Police are also looking for an unknown third male who may be driving a red Dodge Charger.

According to police, the suspects and the victims knew each other, and the crime stemmed from a “family situation.”

Those with information related to the investigation are urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-8477.