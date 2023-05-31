x

Photographer's Perspective: Capturing Valley history

Working at Channel 5 News means providing a look at the biggest stories across the Rio Grande Valley.

These stories include covering natural disasters, crime and even pieces of RGV history.

Recently, channel 5 News Photographer Cynthia Lopez helped preserve a bit of history by covering a local business that closed its doors after nearly 100 years.

