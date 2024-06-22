Photographer's Perspective: Enduring the summer heat
Related Story
Just like many other jobs in the Rio Grande Valley, our photographers have to spend a lot of time outside.
With the heat beating down already this summer, now more than ever, staying cool in the sun is something they have to prioritize.
Channel 5 News photographer Liliana Perez shares how she deals with the heat in this week’s Photographer’s Perspective.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
Just like many other jobs in the Rio Grande Valley, our photographers have to spend a lot of time outside.... More >>