

Photographer's Perspective: Enduring the summer heat

By: Liliana Perez

Just like many other jobs in the Rio Grande Valley, our photographers have to spend a lot of time outside.

With the heat beating down already this summer, now more than ever, staying cool in the sun is something they have to prioritize.

Channel 5 News photographer Liliana Perez shares how she deals with the heat in this week’s Photographer’s Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

4 days ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 Monday, June 17, 2024 3:39:00 PM CDT June 17, 2024
