Photographer's Perspective: Enduring the summer heat
Just like many other jobs in the Rio Grande Valley, our photographers have to spend a lot of time outside.
With the heat beating down already this summer, now more than ever, staying cool in the sun is something they have to prioritize.
Channel 5 News photographer Liliana Perez shares how she deals with the heat in this week’s Photographer’s Perspective.
Watch the video above for the full story.
