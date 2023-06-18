Pimentel reflects on Vaquero baseball career
Related Story
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has quickly become a house hold name over his two years at UTRGV.
Bella Michaels caught up with Pimentel to reflect on his time as a Vaquero, and now shifting his focus to becoming a big leaguer.
Click on the video above for more.
News
EDINBURG, Texas -- Vaqueros Slugger Brandon Pimentel has quickly become a house hold name over his two years at UTRGV.... More >>
News Video
-
Small Business Administration to close two outreach centers this week
-
Loaves and Fishes to use shelter as cooling center
-
City of Brownsville celebrates Juneteenth in annual gala
-
Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville
-
USPS says they don't access neighborhood, residents struggle to get mail