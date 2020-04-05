Plasma centers still seek donors amid emergency order to provide for Valley patients

EDINBURG – Under shelter-in-place orders, businesses and organizations of all sorts have needed to make necessary changes to keep employees and clients safe. However, for some, those changes put the everyday norm of potentially saving lives at risk.

Plasma donations are especially important for patients with immunodeficiency disorders, meaning their body is unable to fight infections and diseases.

Any decrease in donations means patients won’t be able to have access to their everyday medication, which is heavily dependent on plasma.

Plasma centers and blood banks are asking anyone who is healthy to donate.

For more information on how to donate and the requirements can visit the Grifols website. To read, download and print the travel permit for plasma donors, click here.

Watch the video above for the full report.