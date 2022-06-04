Police: Mercedes ISD security guard responsible for bomb threat at high school
A security guard with the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested in connection with a bomb threat in the district, the Mercedes Police Department announced Wednesday.
Police say Edgar Aaron Estrada Jr., who had access to the security radio officer frequency, broadcasted a bomb threat at Mercedes High School on May 26, according to a news release.
The bomb threat led to the evacuation of the campus and early release of students. The district announced that same day that the school year would end early due to multiple threats.
Estrada was charged with terroristic threat, the news release stated.
Estrada is employed by third-party security company MLG Security Services, the district said in a statement.
The case remains under investigation.
Read the district's entire statement below:
"Mercedes ISD has been made aware of the arrest of Edgar Estrada who is currently in the custody of Mercedes PD. Estrada is not an employee of the Mercedes Independent School District. He is employed with a third-party security company, MLG Security Services. At this time Mercedes law enforcement officials are investigating the incident and no further details have been provided to the district at the time of this release.
Respectfully,
Carolyn Mendiola,
Superintendent of Schools"
