Police searching for suspect accused of robbing stores in Harlingen, San Benito
Police in San Benito and Harlingen are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a string of robberies in both cities.
The suspect stole money and lottery tickets Sunday at gunpoint at two Stripes convenience stores in San Benito, according to police.
The man was spotted wearing a Nike hoodie and pants. Authorities believe the San Benito robbery suspect is the same individual who robbed four stores in Harlingen that same day, according to San Benito police.
Those with any information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts are urged to contact Harlingen Crimestoppers at 956-425- 8477 and San Benito police at 956-361-3880.
