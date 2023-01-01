Harlingen police looking for man accused of robbing several convenience stores
The Harlingen Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several convenience stores Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Police say the man went into four convenience stores with a gun, demanding money.
Those with any information are asked to call the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.
