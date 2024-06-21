Port of Brownsville ranked among top 50 for U.S. cargo movement

The Port of Brownsville was ranked 50th in the nation among 50 maritime ports for the movement of waterborne cargo, according to a news release.

The ranking came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2022 annual report.

According to the release, the report noted how the Port of Brownsville handled 9.1 million tons of cargo in 2022, an increase from the 8.9 million tons handled the previous year.

The upward trend continued throughout 2023 as total cargo tonnage at the port rose to 17.8 million tons, up from 15.2 million tons in 2022, the news release stated.

The previous report ranked the port on the 55th position.

“Climbing to the 50th position of our nation’s top maritime ports is a major accomplishment,” Port of Brownsville Interim Director and CEO William Dietrich said in the news release. “These larger cargo volumes mean big business for the region and the State of Texas. As we anticipate continued growth, we are committed to enhancing our infrastructure and expanding future opportunities at the port.”