Pre-trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper in Edinburg set for Wednesday
A pre-trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Department of Public Safety trooper is scheduled for Wednesday.
Victor Godinez is accused of shooting 49-year-old Moises Sanchez back in April 2019.
Sanchez was on duty responding to a crash on Freddy Gonzalez and North 10th Street when the shooting happened. Sanchez was hospitalized for more than four months before he died from surgery complications.
Godinez was originally supposed to go to trial in June 2021, but his attorneys said they needed more time to prepare.
