Preparations for Title 42's end

Title 42 is set to stop being enforced next Wednesday.

It comes after a federal judge's order found the policy was no longer needed, since COVID-19 cases around the country have started to drop.

Since it was put in place back in March 2020, more than 2.4 million migrants have been turned away at the border because of Title 42.

Border agents have said once this policy is lifted, there will be an up-tick in migrants crossing into the U.S.

"So if they're going to remove this program, something needs to be in place to take that spot because if not, what do we do? What are we gonna do with the overflow of humanity that's going to come in," National Border Patrol Vice-President Chris Cabrera said. "We're beckoning people to come in with these relaxed policies, and these relaxed laws, and people are paying the price with their life."

The Department of Homeland Security has said they are working on a plan to fill the role of Title 42, but as of now, there has been no details about what the plan will look like.