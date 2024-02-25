Prescription Health: Dangers of a silent UTI
Related Story
Prescription Health: Dangers of a silent UTI
Burning, frequent trips to the bathroom and feeling as though you're unable to empty your bladder are all signs of a urinary tract infection, commonly known as a UTI.
“The bacteria that can cause the infection is from our own body,” Athena Women's Health Urologist Lora Plaskon said. “It's something that we've ingested that's now living in our body. The other sources are sexually transmitted infections.”
If left untreated, it could lead to lower back pain, fever, or even a kidney infection. That’s why it's important to know what to look for with silent UTIs.
In seniors, changes in behavior, fatigue or decreased appetite could be the first sign of a UTI.
Cramping in the bladder and cloudy or bloody urine are subtle indicators. Experts also recommend paying attention to the odor of your urine.
If it has an ammonia-like smell, you most likely have a UTI.
One way to effectively treat or prevent it is with probiotics.
Another way to reduce the risk of a silent UTI is by taking cranberry supplements or drinking cranberry juice, and drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
Doctors warn that treating asymptomatic UTIs with antibiotics could actually increase the risk of antibiotic resistance, and can lead to longer hospital stays.
News
News Video
-
Exotic animals seized during smuggling attempt in Brownsville
-
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
-
Three in custody following narcotics and prostitution investigation in Alamo
-
Harlingen hip-hop group hoping to feed the homeless with monthly events
-
Legacy of Black Civil War soldiers taught as part of UTRGV project
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs