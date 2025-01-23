Prescription Health: Rules to get better sleep

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A good night’s sleep is connected to your physical and mental health, and lack of it can cause weight gain, high blood pressure, and memory loss. In fact, only 9% of Americans report waking up well-rested. What’s one method that can help get you better sleep?

If your new year’s resolution is to get better sleep, the countdown might be more useful than you think.

“A bedtime routine every night, the same thing. It starts to act as a queuing system to the body and the brain,” said Certified Sleep Consultant Leandre Schoeman.

Psychologists now recommend the three, two, one sleep rule for your best night’s rest.

Three: Stop drinking alcohol three hours before bed. People who go to sleep with alcohol in their system experience less REM sleep, which impacts memory, creativity, and ability to learn.

Two: Stop eating full meals two hours before bed. While a light nutrient rich snack can be OK, lying down immediately after a meal can cause acid reflux as your stomach contents press against your esophagus.

And one: stop drinking fluids one hour before bed. Excessive fluids can lead to a bladder that wakes you up throughout the night, disrupting the sleep cycle that will affect everything from your physical to your mental health.

“Even with partially sleep deprived individuals, they note that they struggle with feeling lonely, added stress, tension, anxiety, the list goes on,” explained Schoeman.

So, remember three, two, one, because ignoring it can be hazardous to your health!

Experts also recommend avoiding blue light and exercising after eight p.m., as well as lowering the temperature in your bedroom to around 65 degrees.

