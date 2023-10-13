PSJA Memorial takes another big leap
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA Memorial is off to one of it's best starts the school has seen in a decade.
The Wolverines are 5-0 going into their bye week in Week Six. Click on the video above to see more on the program's latest leap forward.
