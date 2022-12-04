PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi
Related Story
A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing.
The PSJA North Raiders are heading off to Corpus Christi for the regional finals at the Buccaneer Stadium.
A win for the Raiders would make them the first Valley team to qualify for the state semifinals in 19 years. It would also mark their 14th win of the season, the most ever for a Valley football team.
Standing in their way is the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Location
|PSJA North Raiders
|14
|Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles
|20
|FINAL
|Buccaneer Stadium (Corpus Christi)
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
News
A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing. The PSJA North Raiders are heading off... More >>
News Video
-
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
-
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
-
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
-
Alton police launches new program to provide welfare checks over the phone
-
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning