Public viewing for fallen McAllen officers underway at convention center
A public viewing was held Wednesday for two McAllen Police Department officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez were shot and killed in south McAllen on July 11.
Two separate hearses carrying the bodies of the officers arrived at the McAllen Convention Center for the public viewing – they were greeted by dozens of law enforcement officers, family, friends and members of the community.
The visitation is open to the community from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McAllen Convention Center.
