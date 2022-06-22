Recall Attempt for Edinburg Mayor Hits a Snag

EDINBURG – The clock is ticking for signatures to be gathered on a recall of Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina.

The process cannot start because the city has yet to provide the signature forms.

The problem is, Robert Solis, who initiated this process, has until May 31 to collect thousands of signatures.

In a press conference, City Attorney Omar Ochoa explained the city has been examining the charter.

Ochoa says they haven’t had a recall in the last 70 years.

The charter states these forms, which are not simple fill-in-the-blank forms, must be created by the commission.

Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, items need to be added within a 72 hour period prior to the meeting.

Watch the full press conference held by Edinbug City Attorney Omar Ochoa.