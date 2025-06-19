Researchers observe drop in diabetes cases in Brownsville following 20-year study

The rate of people being diagnosed with diabetes in Brownsville is dropping, according to a 20-year-long study.

"It was quite gratifying to see these figures," University of Texas Houston School of Public Health Professor Dr. Susan Fisher-Hoch said.

UT Health Houston professors are celebrating the findings of a 20-year-long study focused on diabetes in Brownsville. It shows fewer people are developing the disease.

"I thought we'd see it, but I didn't know that it'd be so striking," Fisher-Hoch said.

Fisher-Hoch helped create the study. It centers on awareness of the disease and pushing a healthier lifestyle.

"Over half of the people that we see don't have access to health care services, any services. So they don't get screened for diabetes," UT Health Houston School of Public Health Professor Dr. Joseph McCormick said.

McCormick also took part in the study. His team was able to enroll more than 5,000 people, the vast majority were from Brownsville.

They were followed at different periods of time over the course of 20 years.

Researchers say their data shows the rate of diabetes among the group dropped by more than 11 percent. Before the study, the rate of diabetes in the area was more than 27 percent.

"That's in the face of increased diabetes rates in the state and in the nation. We've also seen a drop of over 6% in obesity," McCormick said.

McCormick also credits Brownsville city leaders with helping raise awareness about healthy eating and promoting fitness with the creation of hike and bike trails.

The professors say they plan to expand this program along the border all the way to El Paso.

