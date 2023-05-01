RGCGISD teacher arrested for stealing student's bracelet

A Rio Grande City Grulla ISD teacher was arrested two days ago for theft after a parent made a complaint to the district.

Related story: Rio Grande City Grulla ISD teacher facing multiple theft charges

According to the arrest affidavit, Janie Lopez stole a gold yellow bracelet from one of her students and then pawned it. The bracelet was reportedly worth more than $1,300.

Lopez is out on a $1,500 bond. It is unclear on what her employment status at the school district is.