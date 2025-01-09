x

RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebra nuevo evento empresarial en El Valle

By: Juan Barragan

Nos acompaña Cynthia Sakulenski, por parte de RGV Hispanic Chamber. Conversamos sobre los detalles de su próximo evento empresarial.

Redes:

Facebook

Web

Instagram

X

Info:

801 East Fern, Suite 131, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas

(956) 928-0060

chamber@rgvhcc.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

