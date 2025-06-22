RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
The RGV Red Crowns matchup scheduled for Saturday, June 21st has been postponed according to a statement from the team.
The cause for the postponement is said to be a result of travel issues for the team's opponent.
The team added that fans who already bought tickets to the matchup can choose to have them honored at an upcoming home game for the Red Crowns.
