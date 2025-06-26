RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team

In just their second season of existence, the 1977 Texas Southmost College baseball team made RGV history.

The team, led mostly by players from all across the RGV, went on a run all the way to the National Junior College World Series. Nearly a half-century later, the RGV Sports Hall of Fame is honoring that team's historic run.

"It means a lot to everyone of the players," 1977 Scorpions pitcher Cesar Perez said.

"It was a team of destiny. We we're losing 9-0 in the first game [against McLennan]," Tony Villarreal recounted of the team's series that led to their Junior College World Series berth. "We come back in the ninth and we score 10 runs with two outs and beat them and we go to the World Series."

The Texas Southmost College baseball program is no longer in existence, but the college announced in December of 2024 that they're "exploring the possibility" of bringing back the team sometime in the next several years.

"That's where history was made," Perez said. "The talk of bringing it back, I'm excited. The whole Valley should be because we have tremendous baseball talent down here."

