RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Ford Sasser

“I’ve always said we’re the third team on the field and we’re probably the only ones in the stadium that doesn’t care who wins”, said RGV Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Ford Sasser.

Sasser has been officiating football for 39 years. He’ll be inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.

“I was very flattered by that, to be amongst people like that is a big big honor because I certainly never achieved the level of recognition those people have”, said Sasser.

A San Antonio native, Sasser spent one year on the Texas A&M Aggie football team. After that, he and his college roommate who happened to be from the Valley decided to stay on the football field but in a different uniform.

“We both loved the game of football and he and i both officiated games for the next 3 years in the Bryan college station area," he said.

Sasser moved down to the Valley in 1986. He took a two year break from officiating before starting again in 1989 at the high school level. Sasser went on to officiate college games, including two at Cowboys stadium in Arlington.

In 2013 Sasser decided to write a book on his craft. He titled it, “Why would anyone want to officiate football?” This past year, Sasser hung up his hat and whistle for the final time. Calling it a career after 39 years on the field.

“It gave me a chance to be the student of the game and still be involved in the game and down on the field. You’re always trying to officiate that perfect game. 39 years, it was a great run. I wish I could do another 39, but it doesn't look like it’s going to happen.”