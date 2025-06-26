x

Rio Grande City woman wanted on multiple warrants related to animal cruelty

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department said they are searching for a woman who has multiple warrants related to animal cruelty.

According to a Facebook post, Dalinda Garcia's last known location was in Rio Grande City. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the department at 956-487-8892 or Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at 956-488-8477.

Channel 5 News is working to gather more details.

News
Rio Grande City woman wanted on multiple...
Rio Grande City woman wanted on multiple warrants of animal cruelty
The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department said they are searching for a woman who has multiple warrants related to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 Tuesday, June 24, 2025 1:02:00 PM CDT June 24, 2025
Radar
7 Days