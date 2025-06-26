Rio Grande City woman wanted on multiple warrants related to animal cruelty
The Rio Grande City Animal Control Department said they are searching for a woman who has multiple warrants related to animal cruelty.
According to a Facebook post, Dalinda Garcia's last known location was in Rio Grande City. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the department at 956-487-8892 or Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at 956-488-8477.
Channel 5 News is working to gather more details.
