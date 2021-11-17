Road Closures Due to SpaceX Testing in Boca Chica
Related Story
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – SpaceX is expected to carry out testing at the Boca Chica launch site on Wednesday.
The Cameron County judge issued a road closure notice on Tuesday.
State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Residents will have access to their homes, but will need to show proof of address.
There is a chance the test launch will be postponed
News
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – SpaceX is expected to carry out testing at the Boca Chica launch site on Wednesday. The... More >>
News Video
-
5 on Your Side: Retired Brownsville teacher with cerebral palsy denied USPS...
-
US Postal Service reminds people of gift-shipping deadlines ahead of busy holiday...
-
Federal lawsuit filed against new congressional district maps
-
Pharr EMS partnering with local hospitals for non-emergency services
-
DPS: Police pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting in Pharr