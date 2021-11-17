x

Road Closures Due to SpaceX Testing in Boca Chica

Related Story

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – SpaceX is expected to carry out testing at the Boca Chica launch site on Wednesday.

The Cameron County judge issued a road closure notice on Tuesday.

State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents will have access to their homes, but will need to show proof of address.

There is a chance the test launch will be postponed

News
Road Closures Due to SpaceX Testing in...
Road Closures Due to SpaceX Testing in Boca Chica
NEAR BROWNSVILLE – SpaceX is expected to carry out testing at the Boca Chica launch site on Wednesday. The... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:43:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019
Radar
7 Days