San Benito city leaders seeking to improve nature preserve

San Benito leaders said they want to improve the city's wetlands to possibly add trails, bird blinds and restrooms.

San Benito city leaders met during a Tuesday public meeting to discuss how to pay for the upgrades to the nature park located on Mayfield Road off of N. Williams Road.

City leaders said the improvements are to get more people to visit the park that is currently underdeveloped with no clear walking trails.

The city said they are hoping to get approved for a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the city would chip in another $750,000 for the total cost of the improvements.