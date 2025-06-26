San Benito city leaders seeking to improve nature preserve
Related Story
San Benito leaders said they want to improve the city's wetlands to possibly add trails, bird blinds and restrooms.
San Benito city leaders met during a Tuesday public meeting to discuss how to pay for the upgrades to the nature park located on Mayfield Road off of N. Williams Road.
City leaders said the improvements are to get more people to visit the park that is currently underdeveloped with no clear walking trails.
The city said they are hoping to get approved for a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the city would chip in another $750,000 for the total cost of the improvements.
News
San Benito leaders said they want to improve the city's wetlands to possibly add trails, bird blinds and restrooms. ... More >>
News Video
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
-
New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
-
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
-
State moving forward with project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway
-
Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013