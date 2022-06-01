Santa Maria ISD ends school year early

The Santa Maria Independent School District announced Monday that it's ending the school year early.

The last day of school for students is now Monday, May 30. The school year was initially supposed to end Friday, June 3, according to the 2021-2022 district calendar.

The district said it made the difficult decision to cancel classes following the deadly shooting in Uvalde and local terrorist threat arrests across the Rio Grande Valley.

"While Santa Maria ISD has not had any threats made against its students or schools, we believe that the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance. Therefore, today, May 30, 2022, will be the last day of school," the district said in a statement.

Mercedes ISD also ended the school year early due to "continued rumors of threats."

Donna ISD canceled classes last week due to credible threats that resulted in the arrest of four people, including two students. Donna ISD students will return to class Tuesday, May 31.

Read Santa Maria ISD's entire statement below: