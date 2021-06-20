x

Scammers impersonating water line inspectors targeting the public

An alert from Rio Grande City is warning residents about door-to-door scammers.

The city said in a social media post two men are visiting neighborhoods and charging residents $10 to check their water lines.

The city said the men don't work for them or the county. 

The two men are reportedly traveling in a white, unmarked vehicle.

Those spotting them are urged to call 956-487-8892.

