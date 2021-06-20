Scammers impersonating water line inspectors targeting the public
An alert from Rio Grande City is warning residents about door-to-door scammers.
The city said in a social media post two men are visiting neighborhoods and charging residents $10 to check their water lines.
The city said the men don't work for them or the county.
The two men are reportedly traveling in a white, unmarked vehicle.
Those spotting them are urged to call 956-487-8892.
