Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics

By: Daniella Hernandez

McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training for the 2024 Paris Olympics in North Carolina. Casas will be representing Team USA and the Rio Grande Valley this summer. 

Watch the video above for more on Casas's journey to the big stage.

1 week ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 Monday, July 08, 2024 2:48:00 PM CDT July 08, 2024
