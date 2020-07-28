Sharyland Water Supply asking customers to conserve water due to power outages
Officials with Sharyland Water Supply Corporation are asking all customers to conserve water to avoid possible interruptions.
The request comes because of power outages caused by Hurricane Hanna at some of their facilities.
No word when the issues will be fixed.
