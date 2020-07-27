x

Sharyland Water Supply asking customers to conserve water due to power outages

3 hours 4 minutes 1 second ago Monday, July 27 2020 Jul 27, 2020 July 27, 2020 6:21 PM July 27, 2020 in News - Local

Officials with Sharyland Water Supply Corporation are asking all customers to conserve water to avoid possible interruptions.

The request comes because of power outages caused by Hurricane Hanna at some of their facilities.

No word when the issues will be fixed.

