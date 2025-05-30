Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Harlingen

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a recovery center in Harlingen to assist small businesses, private nonprofit organizations, and residents who sustained damage from the March 2025 severe storms and flooding, according to a news release.

The Business Recovery Center will be located at the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, located at 311 E. Tyler Ave.

The center will officially open at noon on Thursday, May 29. Afterward, the hours of operations will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“SBA’s Business Recovery Centers have consistently proven their value to business owners following a disaster,” Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA, stated in the news release. “Business owners can visit these centers to meet face-to-face with specialists who will guide them through the disaster loan application process and connect them with resources to support their recovery.”

According to the news release, businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans, and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses, 3.62% for nonprofits, and 2.75% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

The deadline to return physical damage applications is July 21, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 23, 2026.

Click here to apply online.

