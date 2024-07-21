Social worker recommends getting kids mentally prepared for the new school year

With the new school year starting next month for many students across the Rio Grande Valley, experts say now is the time to check in on their mental health.

Bob Cooper, a licensed clinical social worker at South Texas Health System, said he believes there's usually an uptick in stress and mental health issues during an individual’s pre-teen years.

Sometimes your child's friends don't go with them into middle school, which could cause your child to feel more isolated, Cooper said, adding that teenagers might also want independence from their parents.

It’s why Cooper says he recommends parents make time to talk to their kids — especially at the start of the new school year — and ask them how they're doing.

Cooper says parents need to actually pay attention to their children during the conversation.

“You can't just ask while you're cooking dinner or doing some other task if you get them to communicate with you, you really have to be attentive to what they're saying,” Cooper said.

If your child does voice some concerns, Cooper recommends you act on them.

For much younger kids, Cooper says adjusting from being home all day to going to school for the first time could be stressful.

“Really what you wanna do is start preparation in about two, three weeks before school actually begins and be out of the home doing things experientially,” Cooper said

This way, Cooper says, children will be used to being away from home. Cooper also recommends getting your children to start creating habits, and follow a set sleeping schedule.

